Campendium: The Best Campsite Finder on Earth Is Free - And Now It's Built for RVers

Campendium launches RV PRO, giving RV travelers the tools they've always needed: sold-out campground alerts, RV-safe routing, and trip planning built from how RVers actually travel.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / More than 52 million North American households camped in 2025, according to KOA's 2025 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report.¹ But for RVers, getting from "where should we go?" to "we made it" still takes more than a campground search.

Campendium was built for that part.

Today, Campendium launched Campendium RV PRO, a new premium annual membership designed to make every mile of RV life smoother - from the spark of inspiration to the campsite itself, and every back road in between.

"Campendium's free platform, including more than 50,000 campgrounds across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and 150,000+ verified reviews from RVers, remains free. RV PRO adds planning tools built for the realities of RV travel: sold-out campgrounds, rig restrictions, spotty cell service, changing road conditions, and the occasional 'are we sure this route works?' moment."

Campendium RV PRO includes:

CAMPalerts - Text alerts when a sold-out campground opens up, including hard-to-get National Park sites.

Autopilot - Smart trip planning built from 42 million real RVer trips. Members set the destination; Autopilot builds the route.

RV-Safe Navigation - Routing based on each member's rig height, weight, and propane status, helping RVers avoid low clearances, weight-restricted roads, and propane-restricted tunnels.

Map Overlays - Real-time traffic, cell coverage by carrier, public land boundaries, wildfire smoke, and more, layered onto the route.

Offline Maps [coming soon] - Route and campground details downloaded before the signal disappears. Because the best campsites usually don't have five bars.

"The best RV trips feel effortless, but every RVer knows how much planning happens behind the scenes. Too often, that planning starts to feel like work - checking sold-out campgrounds, second-guessing the route, wondering if your rig will fit, or losing service right when you need it. With Campendium RV PRO, we're taking on more of that work for RVers by finding openings, building smarter routes, and surfacing the right information at the right time, so they can travel with more confidence and spend more time enjoying the road." - Mary Heneen, CEO, Campendium

Campendium RV PRO is available now at campendium.com . A free trial is included with every membership.

About Campendium

Campendium is the campsite finder and trip planner built for how RVers actually travel. With more than 50,000 campgrounds across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico - from full-hookup RV parks to free boondocking on public land - and 150,000+ verified reviews from a community of 750,000 RVers, Campendium is where RV travelers go first. Filters built for rigs, not just dates. Cell coverage maps. Free camping search. Real reviews from real campers who've been there, parked that. Campendium is free. Campendium RV PRO, the platform's premium membership tier, includes Autopilot trip planning, CAMPalerts, RV-Safe Navigation, Offline Maps, and Map Overlays. Find your next campsite at campendium.com .

Media Contact:

erica.diaz@campendium.com

https://campendium.com | @campendium

¹ Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (2026). 2026 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report. Retrieved from https://koa.com/north-american-camping-report/

SOURCE: Campendium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/the-best-campsite-finder-on-earth-is-free-and-now-its-built-for-rvers-1173545