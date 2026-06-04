EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Welcomes Renforth Resources Inc. as a New Featured Company



04.06.2026 / 22:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Quebec-Focused Gold and Critical Minerals Explorer With Two Wholly-Owned Deposits Beside Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic Mine Parbec Gold Deposit and Victoria Polymetallic Deposit Advancing Through a 2026 Field Program NEW YORK, NY - June 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. Renforth is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and critical minerals assets in Quebec's Abitibi region, one of the most active mining regions in North America. Renforth owns two deposits outright near Malartic, Quebec: Parbec, a gold deposit on the Cadillac Break, and Victoria, a nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit. Both sit in a long-running mining district next to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine, the largest gold mine in Canada, with road access, hydroelectric power, proximity to existing mining infrastructure, and an experienced local workforce already in place, the kind of setup that usually takes explorers years and significant capital to assemble. Parbec holds 362,800 ounces of gold, including 265,800 ounces in the measured and indicated categories. The resource was priced at US$2,100 an ounce, well below where gold trades today, and the property still has its original 1980s underground decline, a head start on the bulk sample now moving through permitting. Victoria carries an initial inferred resource of 125 million tonnes, roughly 413 million pounds of nickel-equivalent across nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, and silver, with platinum and palladium since confirmed in follow-up assaying. North America produces very little of either metal. That estimate covers only about 2.5 kilometres of a roughly 20-kilometre mineralized trend, so most of the system has yet to be tested. "Mining and critical minerals are a big part of what we do at B2i, and it's a world we love being in. We spend a lot of our time around the sector, the companies, the conferences, and the investors who follow it. A company like Renforth is exactly the kind we want to be putting in front of them," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "You've got a serious gold deposit with real ounces, not just a drill target, plus a large polymetallic system carrying nickel, cobalt, and platinum-group metals, all of it in one of the best mining addresses in Canada. Precious metals and critical minerals under one roof, and we're glad to be helping Nicole and her team tell that story to the right people." "Joining the B2i Digital Featured Company program comes as we get back to active field work on both deposits," said Nicole Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renforth Resources. "We've restarted stripping at Parbec, launched an AI-enabled targeting program across our Malartic Metals Package, and received our drill permit for Victoria. Our plan has always been simple: let the gold at Parbec finance the nickel at Victoria. With a lot of news coming this year, the timing to reach more investors is right, and we're glad to have the B2i Digital team alongside us." About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social B2i Digital Featured Companies: https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies About Renforth Resources Inc. Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Quebec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic deposit, which hosts nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, silver, gold, and platinum-group metals, and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Quebec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions. Renforth Resources Contact Information Nicole Brewster

President & Chief Executive Officer

Renforth Resources Inc.

Unit 1B, 955 Brock Road, Pickering, Ontario L1W 2X9

(416) 818-1393

nicole@renforthresources.com

https://www.renforthresources.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/renforth-resources-inc/

https://x.com/RenforthRes

https://www.facebook.com/RenforthResources/

https://www.youtube.com/@renforthresources4317 Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and has been compensated for providing digital marketing and investor awareness services to the company profiled in this communication. Content related to Renforth Resources Inc. was provided by the company, approved by the company, or drawn from publicly available sources, and B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified its accuracy or completeness, so no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to it. This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision, and nothing in it should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Investing in emerging growth companies involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment, and investors should review the company's public filings, consult their own advisers, and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect actual results include those described in Renforth Resources Inc.'s filings available on SEDAR+, Canada's securities filing system, at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources referenced herein are estimates reported under National Instrument 43-101, the Canadian standard for the disclosure of mineral projects; mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. B2i Digital, Inc. and Renforth Resources Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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