Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - MAACKK Capital Corp. ("MAACKK" or the "Company") reports that it has closed a private placement of 1,695,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $30,002.

About MAACKK Capital Corp.

MAACKK is an investment company.

NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300275

Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.