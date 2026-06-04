Free Lot Calculator & Pip Calculator by SureShotFX to Help Retail Traders Take Control of Risk

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / SureShotFX (SSF), a trading signals and tools platform with a presence in more than 150 countries, continues to provide its pip calculator and lot size calculator completely free, ensuring two of the most critical risk management tools in trading remain accessible to everyone, from first-time traders to seasoned professionals, with no registration and no cost.

Both tools are available at SureShotFX's official website, covering forex (FX) currency pairs, gold (XAU/USD), and major global indices, including NAS100, US30, and SPX500. Both tools have been redesigned for a faster, cleaner experience and are free to use; no sign-up required.

The Problem Most Traders Overlook

For many retail traders, the focus before entering a trade is almost entirely on market direction. Yet one of the most consequential decisions, how much to risk, is frequently made by estimation rather than calculation. That gap, trading professionals note, accounts for a significant share of preventable losses.

SureShotFX's free tools are designed to close that gap.

The forex pip calculator, also available as an app on the Play Store and App Store, calculates the exact monetary value of a pip movement for any currency pair, lot size, and account currency. A single pip on EUR/USD with a standard lot equals approximately $10. That same pip on EUR/GBP is worth $12 to $13. For gold and indices, where contract sizes and tick values differ significantly from standard forex pairs, the discrepancy can be considerably larger. Dedicated pip calculators for XAU/USD and indices are available separately on the SureShotFX pip calculator.

The lot size calculator determines the precise position size a trader should open based on three inputs: account balance, risk percentage per trade, and stop-loss level in pips. For a $1,000 account with a 1% risk target and a 20-pip stop-loss, the calculator returns the exact lot size needed to keep that exposure at $10, no estimation, no rounding, no manual math. A dedicated calculator for XAU/USD and indices lot sizing is also available. As mentioned, the pip calculator is additionally accessible as a mobile app on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Signals That Back the Tools

Traders drawn to SureShotFX's free calculators are also taking note of the platform's free and premium VIP signal services, which cover forex, gold, indices, and Crypto. SureShotFX holds a 4.7-star rating on Myfxbook, where signal performance is independently tracked and verified.

Building on strong 2025 momentum, SureShotFX's VIP signals have continued to perform into the new year. In Q1 2026, the platform's forex signals delivered a net gain of 8,726 pips, gold signals closed the quarter at 18,849 pips, and indices signals recorded 11,972 net pips, a solid foundation entering the second quarter.

That trajectory has continued into Q2. Through March and April 2026, SureShotFX's VIP forex signals have added a further 6,545 net pips, gold signals have contributed 12,092 pips, and indices signals have gained 6,532 net pips, reflecting consistent, compounding growth across all three asset classes as the year progresses. All values are drawn from the SSF-verified Telegram VIP signal channel records.

SureShotFX currently serves more than 9,000 VIP subscribers, with an additional 57,000+ traders following its free Telegram signals. It offers free signal access before any premium commitment, allowing traders to evaluate performance independently before making a subscription.

About SureShotFX

SureShotFX is a trading tool, signals, and education platform focused on helping retail traders improve their risk management and decision-making in forex, gold, and indices markets. The platform provides free-to-use calculators, trading resources, and market insights designed for traders at all experience levels. SureShotFX's tools are built around real-world instrument specifications, making them reliable for everyday use across multiple asset classes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Richard Dawson

SureShotFX

Website: www.sureshotfx.com

Contact: support@sureshotfx.com

SOURCE: SureShotFX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/free-lot-calculator-and-pip-calculator-by-sureshotfx-to-help-ret-1173364