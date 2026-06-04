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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 23:38 Uhr
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MRCOOL Elevates Budget-Friendly HVAC Market with New DIY Lineup Expansion

Introducing the DIY Easy Pro and DIY Select: High-Efficiency, Affordable Mini-Splits Engineered for Easy Homeowner Installation

HICKORY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / For too long, homeowners looking to fix a single, stubborn "problem room" faced an aggravating dilemma. They either had to stretch their household budget for a costly, contractor-dependent standard system installation, or settle for a noisy, energy-draining window unit.

MRCOOL, an innovator in do-it-yourself heating and cooling, is redefining the affordable climate control market with the expansion of its accessible, homeowner-installed product lines. Designed for budget-conscious homeowners who refuse to compromise on quality, MRCOOL announces the new DIY Easy Pro and DIY Select.

Whether fine-tuning a home office, reclaiming a garage, or upgrading a whole home, these systems eliminate the high cost of professional installation while delivering premium, high-efficiency comfort.

Dual Paths to Affordable Comfort: DIY Easy Pro & DIY Select

MRCOOL's expanded do-it-yourself lineup ensures that going ductless is more accessible than ever, offering solutions for different efficiency and budget needs:

  • The DIY Easy Pro: Positioned as the performance leader in the budget tier, the DIY Easy Pro maximizes energy savings and performance, reducing monthly utility bills.

  • The New DIY Select: Built to lower the barrier to entry for ductless technology, the DIY Select combines proven technology with streamlined features. It delivers dependable year-round performance at an unprecedented price point.

Every Day Performance & Modern Control

Both systems are engineered to meet the needs of modern lifestyles, offering reliable inverter technology that reduces energy consumption, quiet operation, and eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant.

The DIY Easy Pro is accessible and offers tool-free installation. The system utilizes patented 11.5-foot Quick Connect line sets and achieves efficiency ratings of up to 20.2 SEER2 and 9.3 HSPF2-4. By adjusting compressor speeds to consume only the amount of energy required to hold comfortable temperatures, the DIY Easy Pro eliminates heavy power spikes, drastically lowering monthly utility expenses.

The new DIY Select is available in 9k, 12k, 18k, and 24k BTU sizes to fit any space. Homeowners can choose between a classic white finish or a sleek, modern black option (coming soon). The system also provides patented 11.5-foot Quick Connect line sets and achieves efficiency ratings of up to 20.2 SEER2 and 9.3 HSPF2-4. Control is entirely flexible: adjust settings via the included wireless remote, utilize hands-free voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or manage everything on the go using the MRCOOL Comfort App to handle scheduling, mode changes, and energy monitoring.

True DIY Installation. No HVAC Experience Required.

What sets the MRCOOL DIY lineup apart is its simple installation approach.

No vacuum pumps and no specialized gauges. By transforming what used to be a strictly contractor-only job into a straightforward, do-it-yourself homeowner-friendly weekend project, MRCOOL saves users thousands of dollars in labor costs while still delivering professional-grade results.

Built for Peace of Mind

The DIY Easy Pro offers a 3-year parts and 5-year compressor warranty. The DIY Select is backed by a 2-year compressor warranty and 1-year parts warranty. Both systems are eligible for the MRCOOL Care Program for additional protection.

Comfort on Your Terms

The MRCOOL DIY Select isn't just another mini-split; it's a smarter way to think about comfort. It removes barriers, lowers costs, and puts climate management back into your hands. Ready to see if it's the right fit for your home renovation goals? Use our interactive DIY System Selector, browse available savings in the Rebate Center, or request a custom quote through our verified online retailers.

About MRCOOL

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL is an industry-defining innovator dedicated to revolutionizing residential climate control through its core "Comfort Made Simple" philosophy. As the creator of the market's only true DIY ductless heating and cooling systems, MRCOOL leads advancements in attainable, transparent, and manageable HVAC solutions for everyone.

For more information, product specifications, or to use the interactive DIY System Selector, visit mrcool.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Boyster, Marketing Communications | Head Writer MRCOOL

melissa.b@mrcool.com

SOURCE: MRCOOL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/mrcoolr-elevates-budget-friendly-hvac-market-with-new-diyr-lineup-expa-1172848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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