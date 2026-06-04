Fulcrum Venture Group Operating Advisor Nicholas Mirisis Elected Assistant Forum Officer of YPO Southern Sands Chapter for 2026-2027

Leadership Appointment Expands Nicholas Mirisis' Role in Supporting Peer Development, Forum Excellence, and Executive Leadership Within the Young Presidents' Organization

LITTLETON, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Venture Group announced that Nicholas Mirisis, Operating Advisor to the firm, has been elected Assistant Forum Officer for the 2026-2027 term of the Southern Sands Chapter of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO). The appointment places Mirisis in a key chapter leadership position responsible for supporting forum operations, member engagement, leadership development, and forum health throughout the chapter.

The election reflects the confidence of chapter members in Mirisis' leadership experience and his commitment to fostering the confidential peer-learning environment that serves as the foundation of the YPO experience. As Assistant Forum Officer, Mirisis will work closely with the Chapter Forum Officer and forum moderators to help ensure that members continue to benefit from high-quality forum experiences built on trust, confidentiality, and experiential sharing.

YPO is a global leadership community that connects chief executives and business leaders through peer learning, personal growth, and professional development opportunities. Within each chapter, forums serve as the organization's core engagement platform, bringing together small groups of leaders who meet regularly to discuss business challenges, personal development, family dynamics, leadership decisions, and other significant life experiences in a confidential setting.

Supporting Forum Excellence Across the Southern Sands Chapter

The Assistant Forum Officer role is a critical leadership position within the chapter structure. The position supports the Chapter Forum Officer in maintaining the effectiveness, health, and continuity of forums while helping members maximize the value of their participation.

As part of his responsibilities, Nick Mirisis will assist with member placement and onboarding initiatives, helping ensure that new members receive appropriate training on forum protocols and are placed into forums that align with their needs and experiences. Effective onboarding plays an important role in preserving forum culture and helping members quickly integrate into the YPO community.

The position also includes responsibilities related to forum retreat planning and coordination. Annual retreats provide forum participants with opportunities for deeper engagement, reflection, and relationship building. As Assistant Forum Officer, Mirisis will support logistical planning, resource coordination, scheduling activities, and event-related administration to help facilitate successful retreat experiences for chapter members.

In addition, the role involves supporting forum moderators and leadership teams in maintaining forum health and addressing challenges when they arise. This includes assisting with conflict resolution efforts, helping address confidentiality concerns, and supporting best practices that preserve trust among members.

The Assistant Forum Officer position is often viewed as a leadership development role within YPO's chapter governance structure. Individuals serving in the position frequently gain experience that prepares them to assume the Chapter Forum Officer role in future terms, providing continuity in leadership and preserving institutional knowledge across the chapter.

For organizations such as YPO, strong forum leadership is essential because forums represent the primary environment where members engage in meaningful peer-to-peer learning and personal development.

The Role of Forums Within the Young Presidents' Organization

YPO forums are widely recognized as one of the organization's defining features. Structured as confidential peer groups, forums typically consist of eight to ten members who meet regularly to share experiences, discuss challenges, and gain perspective from fellow business leaders.

Unlike traditional networking groups, YPO forums are designed around experiential sharing rather than advice-giving. Members are encouraged to share personal experiences and outcomes from comparable situations instead of directing others toward specific decisions. This approach enables leaders to explore complex issues while maintaining ownership of their choices and decision-making processes.

Forum discussions often extend beyond business matters and include topics related to family relationships, personal growth, leadership development, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, organizational challenges, and major life transitions. The broad scope of discussion creates opportunities for members to receive support and perspective across multiple dimensions of leadership and life.

Confidentiality remains a cornerstone of the forum experience. Members commit to strict confidentiality standards that help create an environment where candid conversations can occur without fear of external disclosure. This principle allows participants to openly discuss sensitive business matters, personal challenges, and leadership decisions with confidence.

Each forum is guided by a trained moderator who facilitates meetings, supports structured exercises, and helps maintain trust and engagement within the group. Forum officers and chapter leadership teams work alongside moderators to ensure forums remain healthy, productive, and aligned with YPO's established standards.

The Southern Sands Chapter, like YPO chapters around the world, relies on dedicated volunteer leaders to maintain these standards and support members throughout their YPO journeys. The election of chapter officers represents an important component of that ongoing leadership framework.

Leadership Experience Supports Expanded Service Role

Nick Mirisis brings more than two decades of leadership and operational experience to the position. In addition to his role within YPO, he currently serves as Operating Advisor at Fulcrum Venture Group, where he supports technology and SaaS companies pursuing operational improvement, growth execution, and organizational transformation initiatives.

Fulcrum Venture Group deploys experienced operating executives across selected portfolio companies to support scale readiness, performance optimization, and growth initiatives. In his advisory role, Mirisis contributes expertise in operational effectiveness, revenue execution, organizational design, leadership alignment, and business performance improvement.

Throughout his career, Nicholas Mirisis has held senior leadership positions within multiple technology and software organizations, including Hometown, SamCart, GoCanvas, and Dude Solutions. His experience spans operational scaling, international expansion initiatives, and enterprise growth efforts across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

His professional background includes participation in organizations that have undergone significant growth initiatives, strategic transactions, acquisitions, and corporate exits. This experience has provided exposure to a broad range of leadership challenges and organizational environments that align closely with the types of discussions commonly explored within YPO forums.

The election to Assistant Forum Officer reflects not only Mirisis' professional leadership experience but also his commitment to the peer-learning principles that define the YPO experience. Through the position, he will contribute to efforts that support member engagement, strengthen forum operations, and help maintain the chapter's commitment to confidentiality, trust, and experiential learning.

As YPO continues to connect business leaders through meaningful peer relationships and leadership development opportunities, chapter leadership positions such as Assistant Forum Officer play an important role in ensuring that forums remain effective environments for growth, learning, and support.

The 2026-2027 leadership term will provide opportunities for Mirisis to collaborate with chapter officers, moderators, and members to advance the Southern Sands Chapter's forum initiatives while helping preserve the values and practices that have made forums central to the YPO experience worldwide.

Contact

Nicholas Mirisis

Operating Advisor, Fulcrum Venture Group

Littleton, Colorado

Email: info@fulcrumvg.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicholasmirisis/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995291/Fulcrum_Venture_Group.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fulcrum-venture-group-operating-advisor-nicholas-mirisis-elected-assistant-forum-officer-of-ypo-southern-sands-chapter-for-20262027-302792096.html