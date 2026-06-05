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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 00:06 Uhr
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SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 14% Year-Over-Year in Q1 2026

Record Quarterly Equipment Billings Reflect Continued AI-Driven Investment

MILPITAS, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 14% year-over-year to US$36.55 billion in the first quarter of 2026. First quarter 2026 billings registered a 1% quarter-over-quarter growth.

Record quarterly billings were driven by continued AI-related investment, including capacity expansion and technology upgrades supporting leading-edge logic, DRAM, and advanced packaging.

"The strong start to 2026 reflects continued industry investment in the capacity and infrastructure needed to support AI-driven semiconductor growth," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Record first-quarter billings highlight ongoing momentum in leading-edge manufacturing and advanced packaging."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

The following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

About SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS)

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI North American Billings Report, an early perspective of equipment market trends
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics(WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and more than 22 market segments
  • Bi-annual Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast - OEM Perspective, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

Follow SEMI Market Intelligence

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About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1-831-889-3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Stephanie Quinn/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-480-316-8370
Email: squinn@bodewellgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-reports-global-semiconductor-equipment-billings-increased-14-year-over-year-in-q1-2026-302790871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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