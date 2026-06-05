Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Provides Summary of the Results from 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Nano One Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, provides a summary of the results from the Annual General Meeting.

To watch an audio-only video recording of the 2026 Annual General Meeting presentation and access the accompanying corporate materials, please visit https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/.

Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5); Election of the Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

A total of 31,229,523 common shares were represented by proxy and in person at the Meeting, representing 26.09% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, which represents quorum.

Election of Directors

The five nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2026, were elected Directors as set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anthony Tse Carried 28,410,333 90.97% 2,819,190 9.03% Dan Blondal Carried 30,721,007 98.37% 508,516 1.63% Carla Matheson Carried 31,071,839 99.50% 157,684 0.50% Lisa Skakun Carried 30,412,486 97.38% 817,037 2.62% Dr. Joseph Guy Carried 31,087,410 99.54% 142,113 0.46%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Carried 31,224,791 99.98% 4,732 0.02%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on our website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dan Blondal for more than a decade of leadership," said Mr. Anthony Tse, Nano One's Board Chair. "His contributions have positioned Nano One for the opportunities ahead, and we're grateful that he'll continue to support the Company as an advisor through the remainder of 2026 to help ensure a smooth transition for Alex Holmes, incoming CEO of Nano One."

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. Nano One's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at Nano One's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support Nano One's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. Nano One has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.

Company Contact:

info@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and Meeting video (together, the "Release") contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "objective," "goal," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this Release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Nano One's commercialization strategy and objectives; the timing and achievement of commercial supply agreements; customer qualification activities and commercial adoption of the Company's technologies; anticipated production capacity, commissioning, scale-up and utilization of the Candiac facility; expected sales and revenue opportunities; growth in the markets for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode active materials; the development of battery supply chains outside China; the Company's relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, customers and governments; anticipated benefits of partnerships and collaborations; the expected availability and impact of government funding and policy initiatives; future market opportunities in defence, energy storage systems, electric vehicles and other applications; and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this Release. Such assumptions include, among other things, that the Company will be successful in advancing commercialization activities; that strategic relationships, customer engagements and supply chain initiatives will continue to progress as anticipated; that government policies and support programs will remain generally consistent with current expectations; that market demand for LFP cathode materials will continue to grow; that the Company will be able to obtain necessary financing, resources and regulatory approvals; and that general economic, market and industry conditions will remain supportive of the Company's business objectives.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with commercialization and scale-up activities; the timing and outcome of customer qualification processes; the ability to secure commercial agreements and offtake arrangements; manufacturing and operational risks; technology performance risks; supply chain constraints; dependence on strategic partners, suppliers and customers; changes in market conditions, competition, commodity prices and demand; government policy and regulatory developments; availability of funding; intellectual property risks; geopolitical developments; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ including but not limited to the Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, both for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Although Nano One believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Nano One undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-provides-summary-of-the-results-from-2026-annual-general-meeting-1173612