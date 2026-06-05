



SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd ("Foundation"), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") celebrated its 11th anniversary by hosting the annual Charity Golf & Gala Dinner at Sentosa Golf Club on 28 May 2026.The event, graced by Guest of Honour Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, drew over 120 golfers from Singapore's legal and professional community for a day of sports and philanthropy, culminating in a gala dinner that reaffirmed the Foundation's enduring commitment to make a difference in the lives of those it serves. The event also marked the 15th anniversary of RHTLaw Asia LLP.The Foundation raised more than S$280,000 through the event to benefit four local charities, namely PCF Sparkle Care, Singapore Road Safety Council, Singapore Golf Association, and Bethel Community Services.In addition to the fundraising milestone, the evening saw a leadership transition within the Foundation. Ms Kaylee Kwok stepped down as Chairman with effect from 28 May 2026, having stewarded the Foundation through 4 years of sustained growth and deepening community impact."It has been a great privilege to serve as Chairman of ONERHT Foundation. What began as a conviction that the legal and professional community could do more has grown into something truly meaningful, with over S$6 million raised, more than 40 beneficiaries supported, and countless lives touched across Singapore and the region. I am deeply grateful to our sponsors, donors, partners and our ONERHT colleagues for their strong support and commitment. I leave with full confidence that the Foundation's best years are still ahead," said Ms Kaylee Kwok.Mr Nandakumar Renganathan has been appointed as the new Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, also with effect from 28 May 2026. Mr Nandakumar brings with him a deep commitment to the Foundation's mission and vision to extend its reach across Singapore and the broader ASEAN region."I am deeply honoured to take on this role and equally grateful to Kaylee for her leadership and contributions to the Foundation. ONERHT Foundation stands for something bigger than any one of us, a belief that those of us in the legal and professional community have a responsibility to give back, not just once, but consistently and with purpose. I look forward to working with our sponsors, donors, partners and beneficiaries as well as our ONERHT colleagues to carry that mission forward and extend our reach even further across Singapore and ASEAN," said Mr Nandakumar.The evening also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between RHTLaw Asia and the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), marking a new chapter in the Foundation's commitment to building meaningful and lasting partnerships with the communities it serves.ONERHT Foundation LtdA Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd ("Foundation") enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$6 million to support more than 40 beneficiaries involved in education, environmental protection and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports.For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundationFor media enquiries, please contact:Melody OngEmail: melody@waterbrooks.com.sg+65 8901 9780General enquiries:Email: query@waterbrooks.com.sg+65 9338 8166Source: ONERHTCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.