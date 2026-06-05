The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched the Mission 300 Progress Tracker, a public platform designed to monitor, in real time, progress toward expanding electricity access across Africa. The dashboard, called MapAfrica, enables users to track projects supported under the Mission 300 initiative, which is being jointly implemented with the World Bank. Mission 300 aims to connect an additional 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 through grid expansion projects, mini-grids and decentralized solar solutions. MapAfrica currently lists 74 active projects across several African ...

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