Australia installed 435 MW of residential rooftop solar in April 2026, a 30% month-on-month (MoM) increase, according to market insights from solar consultancy SunWiz. The bumper month came ahead of The Cheaper Home Batteries Program (CHBP), a home battery rebate reduction which came into force on May 1. This gear-change tapped the brakes a little in May, seeing rooftop solar uptake down by 22% MoM, but still 46% above May 2025. SunWiz said a key driver was the CHBP change, but also the demand for larger solar arrays needed to pair with bigger home battery energy storage systems (BESS). "Every ...

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