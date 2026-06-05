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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 05 June 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 164,816,520 Ordinary Shares, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 77,006,281).

Shareholders should use 164,816,520 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 5324

Date: 05 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.