Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: SNEC 2026: Sigenergy Reimagines Energy Infrastructure with "AI in All"





SHANGHAI, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside the bustling halls of the 19th SNEC Exhibition, Sigenergy showcased the future of clean energy. Under its defining "AI in All" strategy, the company unveiled a complete portfolio of smart solar-plus-storage solutions, proving how deep artificial intelligence can transform utility grids, commercial spaces, and residential homes into highly synchronized, autonomous energy ecosystems.

Driven by its pioneering "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy is bringing advanced artificial intelligence to every scale of power-from massive utility grids to businesses and households.

The centerpiece of the showcase was SigenAgent, the industry's first all-domain AI agent. Moving beyond traditional dashboards that merely display data, SigenAgent understands user goals, creates optimal strategies, and executes them autonomously across all energy scenarios.

The Utility Grid. Re-engineered.

Sigenergy is officially launching its 2026 Utility Scale Strategy, delivering high-efficiency infrastructure engineered for maximum long-term asset value.

SigenTerra Storage System: Moving beyond traditional storage, SigenTerra serves as a grid-friendly infrastructure hub that seamlessly synchronizes with solar inverters and AI scheduling tools to optimize grid stabilization, smooth power outputs, and enhance energy market integration.

460kW PV Inverter: Built for massive utility baseloads and complex terrains, this high-power inverter features 18 independent MPPTs (Maximum Power Point Trackers). The multi-channel design eliminates string mismatch caused by uneven topography, while feeding granular data directly into the system's AI core for precise, remote fault diagnosis.

The Zero-Carbon Workspace.

For commerce and industry, Sigenergy showcased its Zero-Carbon Park solution, transforming energy storage from a passive backup into an active revenue-generating asset.

Modular Efficiency: Built on the SigenStack modular storage platform and a proprietary Energy Management System (EMS), the solution supports pure solar, pure storage, or hybrid configurations.

Intelligent Optimization: Leveraging DC-coupled architecture and AI dispatch algorithms, the system dynamically analyzes real-time solar generation, building loads, and shifting tariff structures to automate peak-shaving and minimize operational demand charges.

The Intelligent Home.

Sigenergy's residential ecosystem simplifies personal energy management, turning complex data into seamless, sustainable living.

Integrated Versatility: Led by the SigenStor 5-in-one energy system-which beautifully unifies a solar inverter, storage converter, battery pack, DC EV charger, and EMS-and complemented by SigenMicro inverters, the lineup brings a flexible, highly secure power platform to homes and small businesses alike.

Autonomous Intelligence: Driven by advanced AI, the system removes user complexity. Homeowners no longer need to navigate intricate parameters; they simply define their goals. The system dynamically orchestrates solar generation, household loads, fluctuating utility rates, and personal habits to actively minimize power costs, maximize self-consumption, and elevate the electric vehicle charging experience.

Sigenergy's presence at SNEC showcases more than an expanded portfolio across utility, commercial, and residential landscapes-it signals the evolution of energy infrastructure itself. Moving forward, Sigenergy remains committed to its "AI in All" strategy, embedding intelligence deeper into every scenario to build a smarter, lower-carbon, and profoundly sustainable world.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact

Tracy Li

Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b802558-c0b2-4ee6-b5dc-a2eb4b682974