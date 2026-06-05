







HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Alltronics Holdings Limited ('Alltronics' or the 'Group') (SEHK: 833), a leading manufacturer of electronic products, announced the official opening of its manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The new operation marks an important milestone in the Group's strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint beyond the Chinese Mainland while deepening its production presence in Southeast Asia.The Penang facility spans approximately 60,000 square feet and houses 12 production lines, providing a monthly production capacity of 250,000 to 300,000 units. It operates as an OEM manufacturing base for industrial electronics, environmental control and electronics power modules, serving international customers. The additional capacity broadens the Group's manufacturing scale, reflects growing customer demand and creates a platform for further business development.The opening builds on the Group's strategic initiatives completed in 2025, including the acquisition of manufacturing operations in Penang, Malaysia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The move into Malaysia represented the Group's first production foothold outside the Chinese Mainland. Following the acquisition in August 2025, the Group has expanded and upgraded the Penang facility with advanced equipment and process improvements to strengthen efficiency and quality control. It now manufactures irrigation sensors, thermostats, security devices and lithium battery packs.Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Chairman and Executive Director of Alltronics, said, 'The Penang facility plays an important role in advancing the Group's strategy to build a more diversified manufacturing network. Together with our expansion into Vietnam, we are reinforcing our production capabilities and increasing supply chain flexibility across our operations. These initiatives strengthen the Group's resilience and agility in supporting our customers in an increasingly dynamic global environment.'Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Alltronics, added, 'The Penang operation is ramping up steadily and is already supporting a growing pipeline of orders from existing and new customers. With expanded production lines and upgraded systems, we are ready to scale output as demand increases. The Group is evaluating the potential establishment of another facility in Malaysia with comparable capacity to support the Group's next phase of growth.'Official representatives of Malaysia, together with Alltronics' Board of Directors and management, officiate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Group's new Malaysia facility.With 12 production lines and a monthly capacity of 250,000 to 300,000 units, Alltronics' Malaysia facility broadens the Group's manufacturing scale and supports growing customer demand.About Alltronics Holdings Limited (Stock code: 833)Alltronics Holdings Limited is mainly engaged in the design and manufacture of a wide range of electronic products with quality and style. The Company is a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ('MSCI') Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. For more information, please visit the company website http://www.alltronics.com.hk/Source: Alltronics Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.