cybersecurity incident affecting approximately 30 wind and solar sites across Poland on Dec. 29, 2025, provided underwriters with a real-world example of an attack pathway against distributed renewable assets to assess rather than model. The cybersecurity incident involved malicious activity affecting communications infrastructure and control systems at distributed energy sites, reducing or disrupting visibility between generation assets and distribution system operators. Generation was not directly manipulated. At a wind or solar site, that distinction has operational significance. For battery ...

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