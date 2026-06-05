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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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CHINT Group: 2026 CHINT Cup: A Global Stage for Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition accelerates and emerging technologies reshape industries, CHINT has officially launched the 2026 CHINT Cup Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, inviting young innovators worldwide to develop solutions for a smarter and more sustainable future.

Hosted by CHINT Group, the competition is open to undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, as well as other young professionals. It seeks projects with strong technological merit, clear commercialization potential, and meaningful industry impact.

The competition features three tracks with key industry trends:

Green Development - Focused on accelerating the energy transition, this track welcomes innovations in solar PV, hydrogen energy, energy storage, zero-carbon industrial parks, green-powered production pathways, virtual power plants, and smart energy management.

Smart Electrical - Supporting the development of next-generation power systems, this track targets innovations in smart grids, offshore wind, net-zero industrial parks, and energy-computing integration, as well as advances in high-, medium-, and low-voltage electrical equipment, intelligent operation and maintenance, and smart manufacturing.

Tech Innovation - Covering frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, advanced materials, semiconductors, low-altitude mobility, and advanced sensing, this track aims to accelerate the validation and commercialization of emerging technologies across energy, power, manufacturing, and industrial applications.

More than a competition, the CHINT Cup serves as an open innovation platform connecting young talent with industrial resources, research institutions, and global market opportunities. Through collaborations with leading universities and innovation communities worldwide, CHINT aims to accelerate the transformation of promising technologies into real-world applications.

The competition includes one Grand Prize, two First Prizes, ten Second Prizes, and ten Third Prizes. Outstanding projects may also gain access to incubation support, industrial park resources, investment opportunities, and commercialization pathways within CHINT's global ecosystem, as well as engagement with CHINT's international R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and service networks, gaining exposure to global market demand, industry standards, and cross-border collaboration opportunities.

By connecting innovation with industry, the competition aims to help young innovators transform ideas into scalable solutions, while contributing to the global transition toward cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy systems.

Registration and project submission deadline: 31 August 2026

Official website: https://competition.chint.com (also accessible via mobile)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-chint-cup-a-global-stage-for-youth-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-302792403.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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