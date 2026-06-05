US solar tracker specialist Array Technologies has updated its OmniTrack terrain-following tracker, now enabling a flex capability of up to 2° between adjacent posts. The update doubles the 1° of flex capability available in the original OmniTrack, introduced in 2024. The new system is now available to quote and is expected to ship starting in the third quarter of 2026. "This update provides greater design flexibility for customers that can help reduce construction costs and accelerate deployment by further minimizing the need for site grading," the company said in a statement. "This is one of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...