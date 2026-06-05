CHIGEE Launches SR-1: Automotive-Grade 77GHz Radar Built for Motorcycles

Universal-fit blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warning for virtually any bike.

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE today announced the SR-1 Millimeter-Wave Radar System, a motorcycle-specific rider-assistance device that brings car-grade radar safety to riders on almost any bike. Built around an automotive-grade 77GHz sensor, the SR-1 continuously monitors the area behind and beside the motorcycle, alerting riders to hidden vehicles, unsafe lane changes, risky overtakes and fast-closing traffic.

Rather than adapting a car system for two wheels, CHIGEE engineered the SR-1 specifically around how motorcycles move through traffic. It runs four independent warning algorithms at once - Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Active Overtaking Alert and Rear Collision Warning - each tuned to a distinct riding scenario, with adjustable sensitivity.

The 77GHz frequency delivers millimeter-level accuracy when measuring distance and relative speed, while filtering out interference from signs and other roadside signals. A 2Tx/4Rx antenna sweeps a 110° field behind the bike with a detection range of up to 70 meters, working through rain, fog, dust and darkness.

The SR-1 also works both ways. A high-brightness light built into the radar module flashes automatically when a vehicle closes dangerously fast from behind, alerting the approaching driver - turning a passive sensor into an active safety device.

Installation is straightforward: the module mounts to the tail, indicators attach to the mirrors, and a single harness ties into the 12V circuit. The included indicators deliver core warnings with no display required, while pairing with CHIGEE AIO-5 and AIO-6 displays adds on-screen radar data and audible alerts. An optional CG BSD Radar Mirror Kit integrates the indicators directly into the mirrors.

"We wanted to give every motorcycle a genuine extra sense, with hardware built to automotive standards," said the CHIGEE team.

The CHIGEE SR-1 is now officially on sale at the official CHIGEE website, priced at US$219.

The SR-1 is a rider-assistance product and cannot eliminate all risk; riders should always check mirrors and stay aware of road conditions.

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE develops smart riding technology for motorcyclists, bringing car-grade intelligence and safety to two wheels.

Media Contact:

press@chigeego.com

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