Axfood AB: Lisa Wigert new Head of Strategy and Business Development at Axfood

Lisa Wigert has been recruited as Axfood's new Head of Strategy and Business Development and will be part of the Executive Committee. Lisa joins Axfood from ICA, where she has held various roles in business development and strategy.

Lisa Wigert will assume the role as Head of Strategy and Business Development at Axfood on 4 September and will be part of the Executive Committee. Lisa currently holds a management role in business development at ICA Gruppen, with responsibility for business development across the group companies. Prior to this, she has extensive experience in retail and food retail from her nearly 13 years in various roles at ICA Gruppen, ICA Sweden and Apotek Hjärtat, as well as from her time as an advisor Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company.

"We have seen very strong interest in the role, and we are delighted that Lisa has chosen to join Axfood. With her business-oriented leadership and broad strategic capabilities, Lisa is exactly the right person to lead and develop Axfood's Strategy and Business Development unit," says Simone Margulies, President and CEO of Axfood.

"Axfood is in an exciting phase, with clear ambitions in areas including automation, AI and continued expansion. I look forward to contributing with my experience in strategy and business development, and to working together with the organisation to drive the company's continued development and growth", says Lisa Wigert.

Lisa Wigert will assume the position on 4 September 2026 and succeeds Carl Stenbeck, who is leaving Axfood to pursue other commitments outside the Group.





For further information, please contact:

Axfood's press department, press@axfood.se, +46 70 289 89 83







Axfood aspires to be the leader in affordable, good and sustainable food. Our family of companies includes the store chains Willys, Hemköp and City Gross as well as Tempo, Handlar'n and Matöppet. B2B sales are handled through Snabbgross, and our support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Group has approximately 15,000 employees and sales of close to SEK 90 billion. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB. Read more at www.axfood.com.