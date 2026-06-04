Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPK2 | ISIN: CA8795123097 | Ticker-Symbol: ZE2
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:19
45,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELESAT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELESAT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,60048,60010:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telesat announces results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) ("Telesat" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 3rd virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of Telesat voted in favour of all items of business, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Director Nominee
Votes ForVotes Withheld
(a)Michael Boychuk47,065,688378,951
(b)Jane Craighead46,234,9181,209,721
(c)Richard Fadden47,326,278112,361
(d)Daniel S. Goldberg47,325,708118,931
(e)Henry (Hank) Intven46,632,946811,693
(f)David Morin47,121,302323,337
(g)Dr. Mark H. Rachesky46,122,8641,321,775
(h)Guthrie Stewart46,230,2461,214,393
(i)Michael B. Targoff47,326,802117,837
(j)Janet Yeung47,325,092119,547

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

Investor Relations contact:

James Ratcliffe
+1 613 748 8424
ir@telesat.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.