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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 21:12 Uhr
18 Leser
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Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report Concerning Media Publications about Inquiries to BRM, One of its Controlling Shareholders Regarding its Holdings in the Company's Shares

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today, that further to media publications, the Company has been informed by BRM Finance Ltd. ("BRM"), a controlling shareholder of the Company, and considering, among other things, the increased exposure of international entities to the Company's activity in recent months, BRM is reviewing, and from time to time receives inquiries regarding its holdings in the Company's shares. BRM is reviewing or may review such inquiries in the future at its discretion.

Meitav Investment House stated:

" We are observing inquiries from foreign investors regarding the Company, which is perceived as attractive. During the capital raise in December 2025, foreign investors were exposed to the Company's activity, and since then, inquiries have been received both by the Company and its controlling shareholders. The Company reviews each inquiry and opportunity based on a variety of considerations."

The Stepak family stated that they are not interested in selling their holdings in the Company and intend to remain with the Company for many years to come.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 4 50 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of April 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927271/5838848/Meitav_Investment_House_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meitav Investment House

© 2026 PR Newswire
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