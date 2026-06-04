International Paper Completes $360MM Acquisition of North Pacific Paper Company

IP expanding capabilities to serve the growing West Coast region

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --?International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), a leader in sustainable packaging solutions,?has completed the?acquisition of?North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC),?a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, for $360MM.?

The?acquisition brings together two strong teams, high-quality products, and a shared commitment to serving?customers.?Adding NORPAC to the?International Paper?portfolio will?enhance?system flexibility and?expand?capabilities.?

"Today is?an important milestone?for the NORPAC team and for Longview as we officially become part of International Paper," said Craig Anneberg, CEO, NORPAC. "I'm?proud of our employees for what?we've?built here, and joining International Paper gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation.?We're committed to continuing our role as a strong employer and community partner in Longview."?

"We're?proud?to?welcome the?NORPAC?team to International?Paper?and look forward to what we will accomplish together," said Tom Hamic, Executive Vice President and President, Packaging Solutions North America, International Paper. "NORPAC is?a strong strategic fit for our business and?expands?our capabilities to support growing customer demand for lightweight high-performance packaging grades?while improving?service to our West Coast customers."??

The acquisition of NORPAC is part of International Paper's strategic transformation to maximize value creation for customers,?employees?and?shareholders.??

About International Paper?(NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)??

International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers,?teammates?and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters?most, strengthen supply?chains?and create lasting value.?Learn more at internationalpaper.com.??

About?NORPAC??

NORPAC is a Longview, Washington based producer of environmentally sustainable lightweight recycled packaging papers. Having operated for approximately a half-century, NORPAC prides itself on innovation and successful adaptation to changes in society, technology, business and the environment. For more information, visit www.norpacpaper.com

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC?

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that?utilizes?highly experienced Operating Partners to?identify,?acquire?and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking or conditional words such as "intend," "look," "may," "will," "remain," and "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk of the Company's ability to achieve the desired outcome and realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 21, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.

SOURCE International Paper