WuXi Biologics Singapore CRDMO Hub Completes Modular Topping-Out of Drug Product Facility

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has completed the topping out of the Drug Product (DP) facility at its Singapore CRDMO Hub (Hub). Once operational, the facility will be the Company's key DP facility designed to meet the latest and most stringent requirements for international markets, with expected output of approximately 100 million units of pre-filled syringes and vials per year.

Located on a 13.5-hectare site in Tuas Biomedical Park, the Hub will be the first of its kind in Singapore, built on WuXi Biologics' proprietary technology platforms and industry-leading capabilities to offer dual sourcing solutions for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The Hub will add 120,000 liters of manufacturing capacity to the Company's global network, reinforcing Singapore's position as a leading biopharmaceutical hub. On this site, WuXi Biologics' subsidiary WuXi XDC achieved mechanical completion of its Singapore ADC production site in 2025.

Spanning approximately 30,000 square meters, the modular DP facility will feature advanced manufacturing lines, centralized Quality Control (QC) labs for full release and stability testing, and Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT) labs, significantly expanding the Company's end-to-end DP capabilities. With three pre-filled syringe (PFS) lines and two vial lines for liquid and lyophilized products, it will deliver integrated DP manufacturing for multiple dosage forms across clinical and commercial stages. The facility will also incorporate green technologies, including solar panels and an advanced system for energy monitoring and analysis, reflecting WuXi Biologics' commitment to sustainability. Operations are expected to commence in 2027.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said, "We are excited to celebrate another major milestone for our Singapore CRDMO hub. This achievement further reinforces our ability to provide global biopharmaceutical companies with a resilient and geographically diversified supply chain, one built on our world-class quality systems, cutting-edge innovation, and operational excellence. At the same time, we are dedicated to contributing to the local community in Singapore and the long-term development of its biopharmaceutical industry."

Construction across the Singapore CRDMO hub continues to advance, with the drug substance facility currently in the design phase. The Hub marks a significant step in WuXi Biologics' global extension and its long-term commitment as the partner of choice for global biopharmaceutical companies.

WuXi Biologics' global manufacturing footprint spans China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, with 24 drug substance (DS) facilities and 18 drug product (DP) facilities currently in operation. This network provides integrated dual-sourcing solutions spanning DS and DP, from clinical development through commercial-scale manufacturing. As of 2025, WuXi Biologics had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections worldwide, including 22 conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), achieving a 100% success rate with no critical findings and no data integrity issues.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs)

The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics