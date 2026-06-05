Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 05-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 05/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 07/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 each in excess securities XS1996637127 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina represented by the Government of the Federation of Bosnia 5.000% Notes due 04/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3385959302 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof)(Regulations S) securities 5.000% Notes due 04/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3385960060 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof)(Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Amortising 6.06% Notes due 02/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3400966225 -- AZN10,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 07/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3341061953 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 430161 EQS News ID: 2340026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 05, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)