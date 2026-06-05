Ferretti S.p.A. Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting; FIH and Weichai Group Reaffirm Full Support for the Company's Future Development

HONG KONG and MILAN, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Ferretti S.p.A. (HKEX stock code: 9638; Euronext Milan stock code: YACHT) ("Ferretti" or the "Company") was successfully held on 14 May 2026. At the meeting, shareholders approved by majority vote the slate of board nominees submitted by Ferretti International Holding S.p.A. ("FIH"), electing a new Board of Directors.

The new Board comprises nine directors, including executive, non-executive and independent non-executive directors, one of whom was elected from the minority shareholders' slate. Mr. Tan Ning has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, and the Board has subsequently appointed Stassi Anastassov as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. The members of the Board bring extensive experience across yachting and precision manufacturing, brand management, industrial operations, international management, investment and M&A and capital markets, and reflect a strong commitment to diversity, independence and gender balance.

In the period since the Annual General Meeting, the new Board has completed an orderly transition and is now fully operational, and the Company's day-to-day business has continued in a stable and orderly manner. FIH again expresses its sincere appreciation to all shareholders for their trust and support.

Long-Term Shareholder Commitment and Support

Since investing in Ferretti in 2012, FIH and its parent company, Weichai Group, have provided sustained industrial and capital support, helping the Company weather a challenging period, restore stable operations and complete dual listings in Hong Kong and Milan. With the new Board in place, FIH will remain a long-term strategic investor, leveraging Weichai Group's industrial experience and global resources to help Ferretti build on the strengths of its Italian production base, shipyard operations and manufacturing know-how, while further reinforcing the brand's reputation for engineering excellence, product quality and Italian craftsmanship.

Governance and Strategic Direction

FIH believes that, with the new Board in place, the Company's governance framework will be further strengthened, with more open and efficient decision-making and enhanced communication with shareholders. FIH will support management in shaping a sound medium to long term business strategy, continuing to optimise its capital structure and dividend policy, and prudently pursuing business development and M&A opportunities that support the Company's future development.

Operational Management and Development Priorities

Operationally, FIH welcomes the new Chief Executive Officer's focus on continuity and growth, and supports his efforts to build on Ferretti's heritage while continuing to drive operating performance and long-term value creation. The delivery of this operating direction depends on the experience, professionalism and operational know-how of Ferretti's Italy-based management and workforce. FIH respects and trusts these teams, and highly values their role in ensuring continuity in day-to-day operations. FIH supports management in maintaining business stability while improving operational efficiency, and enhancing incentive programs and employee benefits.

FIH remains confident in the Company's prospects and will, together with the Board, management and all shareholders, continue to support the Company in maintaining stable operations and pursuing sustainable long-term growth.

This communication does not constitute, nor is it intended to constitute, an offer, invitation or solicitation to buy or otherwise acquire, subscribe, sell or otherwise dispose of financial instruments. The publication or dissemination of this communication in countries other than Italy and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Hong Kong") may be subject to restrictions under applicable law, and therefore any person subject to the laws of any country other than Italy or Hong Kong should independently obtain information about any restrictions under applicable laws and regulations and ensure that they comply with them. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the applicable law of the relevant country. This notice has been prepared in accordance with the laws of Italy and Hong Kong and the information disclosed herein may be different from that which would have been disclosed had the notice been prepared in accordance with the laws of countries other than Italy and Hong Kong. No copy of this communication shall be, nor may be, sent by mail or otherwise transmitted or distributed in any or all countries where the provisions of local law may give rise to civil, criminal or regulatory risks if information concerning the present press release is transmitted or made available to shareholders of the Company in such country or any other country where such conduct would constitute a violation of the laws of such country and any person receiving such documents (including as custodian, trustee or trustee) is required not to mail or otherwise transmit or distribute the same to or from any such country.

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