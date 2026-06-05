DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.4854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1211680 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 430170 EQS News ID: 2340162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)