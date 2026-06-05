DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 26554.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1735623 CODE: TPXU LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU LN Sequence No.: 430235 EQS News ID: 2340292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)