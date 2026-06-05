DJ Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIT LN) Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8045 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 671342 CODE: PRIT LN ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LN Sequence No.: 430257 EQS News ID: 2340336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)