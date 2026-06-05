DJ Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.5359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25410339 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 430252 EQS News ID: 2340326 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2340326&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)