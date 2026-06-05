DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.8953 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 964000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN Sequence No.: 430174 EQS News ID: 2340170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2340170&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)