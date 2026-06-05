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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 09:48 Uhr
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eSUN Prime Day Meets the World Cup: Why PETG is Dominating 3D Printing

WUHAN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Amazon Prime Day aligns with the World Cup, a global shopping celebration begins. eSUN is launching massive promotions across its U.S., U.K., and German Amazon stores, offering up to 60% off on a wide range of popular 3D printing filaments. Interactive giveaways on global social platforms add to the excitement.

Among the bestsellers, the PETG series stands out. Balancing PLA's ease of use with ABS's toughness, PETG has become the go-to material for both everyday makers and engineers. Recent material and hardware advancements have minimized stringing, allowing flawless prints on standard settings-making it exceptionally beginner-friendly.

Key Features:

  • Impact Resistance & Durability: Less prone to cracking; ideal for structural components and robotic joints.
  • Heat & Weather Resistance: With a heat deflection temperature of 70-80°C, it thrives in environments like car mounts and electronic enclosures.
  • Chemical & Moisture Resistance: Designed for long-term indoor and outdoor reliability.
  • Aesthetic Versatility: Available in clear glossy, matte, color-changing, and glow-in-the-dark variants.

Versatile Applications:

Automotive & Electronics: Functional prototypes, brackets, and small-batch parts.

Outdoor & Home: Camping gear, tool storage, lampshades, and functional gears.

Certifications & Product Range
The eSUN PETG series is manufactured using raw materials that comply with FDA, EN71-3, and relevant EU food-contact regulations, providing users with dependable and consistent quality.

Product lineup includes:

  • Beginners: PETG-Basic - affordable and easy to print
  • Productivity-Focused Users: PETG / PETG-HS - optimized for speed and print quality
  • Creative Users: Matte, Color-Changing, and Glow-in-the-Dark PETG
  • Professional and Engineering Users: PETG-CF / PETG-ESD - enhanced performance for demanding applications

About eSUN
eSUN is a leading global manufacturer of 3D printing materials, offering a comprehensive portfolio of PLA, ABS, PETG, and engineering-grade filaments to users worldwide.

Media Contact
Company: eSUN
Email: marketing@esun3d.com
eSUN Website:https://www.esun3d.com/voting-campaign/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=voting-campaign

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995371/2_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995372/5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esun-prime-day-meets-the-world-cup-why-petg-is-dominating-3d-printing-302792483.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.