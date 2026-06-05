DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40141291 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 430266 EQS News ID: 2340364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)