DJ Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTIX LN) Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.6335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8397286 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 430292 EQS News ID: 2340416 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)