DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLMU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.0909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5471879 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 430302 EQS News ID: 2340436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 05, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)