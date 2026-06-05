A research team from India has evaluated the accuracy of three widely-used simulation tools in the solar industry - PVsyst, PV*SOL and SAM - in predicting the performance of a floating PV (FPV) system. The team created a simulation of a real 20 MW FPV system located in Uttar Pradesh, India. The system consists of 49,639 modules with a capacity of 495 W each and 5,974 modules with a capacity of 490 W each. Their arrangement involves 29 modules connected in series, with two sets of 29 series modules connected in parallel. The tilt angle for the modules is set to 5°, and the azimuth angle is 25° ...

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