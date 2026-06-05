Chinese TOPCon module prices stayed stable despite wider price gaps, as market participants held differing expectations on price direction ahead of the Shanghai International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition, commonly known as SNEC, held in early June. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on June 2, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, held steady at $0.116/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with price indications between $0.110-0.130/W. OPIS FOB China TOPCon module forward curve prices ...

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