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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 09:50
1,320 Euro
-2,94 % -0,040
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2951,32010:48
1,2951,32010:48
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African Resources' or the 'Company')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces that it received notification on 4 June 2026 that Cobus Loots, the Chief Executive Officer, entered into 100,000 Long Contract for Difference (CFD) and transferred 593,910 shares held in his personal capacity to LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with the Chief Executive Officer.

Following these transactions, Mr Loots has an indirect beneficial interest of 2,781,448 ordinary shares, representing 0.1192% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 554,790 ordinary shares, representing 0.0238% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Cobus Loots

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Company name:

Pan African Resources PLC

b)

LEI:

213800EAXURCXMX6RL85

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Long Contract for Difference (CFD) and Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Trade 1: Entered into Long Contract for Difference (CFD)

Trade 2: Transfer of shares from direct beneficial ownership to associate (indirect beneficial ownership)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Trade 1: 100,000 CFDs at a price of 117.485 pence per share

Trade 2: Transfer of 593,910 shares from direct beneficial ownership to associate (indirect beneficial ownership).

d)

Aggregated information:

Trade 1: GBP117,485.00

Trade 2: Market value of the shares transferred of GBP 662,209.65, based on the closing market price on the LSE of GBP 1.115 per share on 3 June 2026

e)

Dates of the transactions:

Trade 1: 2 June 2026

Trade 2: 3 June 2026

f)

Place of the transactions:

Trade 1: London Stock Exchange

Trade 2: Outside of a trading venue

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)

Nature of interest of executive:

Trade 1: Direct beneficial interest

Trade 2: Transfer of direct beneficial interest to indirect beneficial interest

b)

On-market or off-market:

Trade 1: On-market

Trade 2: Off-market

c)

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

d)

Total value of transactions

Trade 1: GBP117,485.00

Trade 2: Market value of the shares transferred of ZAR14,728,968.00, based on the closing market price on the JSE of ZAR24.80 per share on 3 June 2026

e)

Holding following transactions:

Indirect beneficial 2,781,448 ordinary shares

Direct beneficial 554,790 ordinary shares

Johannesburg

5 June 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
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