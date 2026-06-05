The Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria has published a tender for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and operations and maintenance of 32 solar power systems. The tender is initiated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) Nigeria, a World Bank-backed initiative focusing on the off-grid electrification of public institutions, healthcare centres and educational facilities in the country. The tendered solar systems will serve 25 primary health care facilities and seven public schools located across ...

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