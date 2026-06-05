Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 11:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purito Seoul Outlines Its Global Brand Vision for 2026 with Global Celebrity Partnership

LONDON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purito Seoul has unveiled its long-term global vision for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable brand growth and expanded international engagement. Following the appointment of actress Natalia Dyer as its global ambassador, the brand continues strengthening its connection with consumers through both product innovation and integrated marketing initiatives.

The company has recently experienced rapid growth across North American and European markets while actively engaging global Gen Z and millennial audiences through digital communities and social platforms. User-generated reviews and authentic product experiences shared across TikTok and Instagram have helped increase both consumer awareness and trust in the brand.

The brand's hero products-including Oat in Calming Gel Cream, Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream, and Centella Unscented Serum-continue generating strong engagement across social platforms and online communities. Growing consumer interest in skin barrier care and gentle skincare solutions has also contributed to increasing demand among North American audiences.

Beyond product sales, Purito Seoul remains focused on delivering its core brand philosophy, "From Soil to Seoul," through immersive consumer experiences. Earlier this year, the brand successfully hosted a major pop-up campaign in New York, attracting strong attention from global consumers and further reinforcing its international presence.

Purito Seoul is also accelerating expansion across global retail channels. Following its entry into Olive Young US, the brand is preparing for further expansion into major North American retail destinations, including Target, allowing consumers more opportunities to discover and experience products in key commercial locations.

A representative from Purito Seoul commented, "Today's consumers are increasingly interested not only in ingredients and product performance, but also in the stories and values behind brands. We will continue introducing meaningful experiences and trusted products that can build long-term relationships with consumers worldwide."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995442/260410_purito_0272_re.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/purito-seoul-outlines-its-global-brand-vision-for-2026-with-global-celebrity-partnership-302792529.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.