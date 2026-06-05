Recycling a utility-scale solar module in the United States costs between $15 and $45. Sending it to landfill costs between $1 and $5. That gap is the central problem facing the PV recycling industry, and it does not close without policy intervention, according to Philip Kwong, a researcher at the University of Adelaide who focuses on PV recycling economics. "For most mainstream crystalline-silicon PV recycling today, commercial viability without extended producer responsibility mandates, landfill restrictions, or public subsidies remains difficult," Kwong said. "The economics are driven by a ...

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