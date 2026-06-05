Curated selection of Korean beauty products spanning 200+ brands

100% authentic products, guaranteed through direct brand partnerships

Features real Korean customer reviews and a real-time price comparison feature

From KakaoStyle, the team behind ZIGZAG Korea's most-used fashion platform among women in their 20s and 30s, featuring 3,000+ beauty brands

KakaoStyle, the South Korea-based leading lifestyle technology enterprise, has officially launched its new K-Beauty platform, PIYONNA, in France, marking the platform's global debut.

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KakaoStyle has officially launched PIYONNA in France, offering a highly curated selection of K-beauty products from South Korea (image: KakaoStyle Corp.)

PIYONNA is the latest digital platform from KakaoStyle the team behind ZIGZAG, Korea's most-used shopping platform among women in their 20s and 30s. With PIYONNA, KakaoStyle is taking ZIGZAG's extensive network of over 3,000 beauty brands and its proven curation expertise global, beginning with the French market.

Built on the concept of "Authentic K-Beauty", PIYONNA offers a highly curated selection of products from South Korea, an emerging powerhouse in the global beauty market.

KakaoStyle has established a reliable distribution network ahead of launch, prioritizing authenticity and reliability for French consumers. PIYONNA guarantees 100% product authenticity via direct contracts with all partner brands and by shipping every product directly from Korea. The platform currently features approximately 200 brands that define K-Beauty from leading Korean beauty giants such as d'Alba, Skinfood, VT, and Numbuzin, to rising labels like S.nature, Noprob, and Tocobo.

What sets PIYONNA apart is its direct access to genuine product reviews from Korean users. Customers can tap into over 3 million reviews directly from ZIGZAG, with AI-powered summaries highlighting key product features and latest K-beauty trends.

PIYONNA also offers real-time price comparison across multiple shopping channels at a glance, providing users with a smarter shopping experience.

Heekyung Lim, a representative for PIYONNA, said, "PIYONNA, KakaoStyle's latest platform, leverages the big data and operational expertise we have built through ZIGZAG, Korea's leading commerce platform," adding, "We aim to grow our brand portfolio to approximately 1,000 brands by the end of the year, and position PIYONNA as the go-to destination for K-beauty."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604130569/en/

Contacts:

KakaoStyle Corp.

Fatoumata Pale

support@piyonna.com