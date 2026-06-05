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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Hinen Group: Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe's New Energy Landscape

MUNICH, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June 23-25, 2026, and visitors can find Hinen at Booth C2.630. During the exhibition, Hinen will engage with installers, distributors, and industry partners from across Europe to explore smarter and more flexible residential energy solutions.

Aligned with the European energy market transition

As Germany's Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) continues to accelerate the transition toward market-based electricity trading, residential energy storage is becoming increasingly important across Europe. Rising electricity prices, grid volatility, and the expansion of dynamic electricity tariffs are driving households to maximize solar self-consumption and improve energy independence. As dynamic pricing expands across Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordic markets, smart residential storage is evolving into a more flexible and value-driven home energy solution.

At EES Europe 2026, Hinen will showcase its ultra-slim 25kW Three-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS, designed for larger residential properties and energy-intensive households seeking lower electricity costs, stronger backup capability, and greater energy flexibility.

Key features include:

  • AI mode automatically retrieves real-time electricity prices and weather data to optimize charging and discharging for maximum returns
  • Ultra-slim 180 mm design suitable for installation in narrow hallways and compact spaces
  • Grid-forming capability for enhanced energy resilience and stable backup performance
  • Four independent MPPT inputs supporting 120%-300% oversized PV input with up to 30kW solar capacity
  • Parallel inverter support for up to 6 units, enabling up to 150kW output power and 160.2kWh total storage capacity
  • Support for 100% three-phase unbalanced output to ensure stable operation under uneven household loads
  • Built-in changeover switch allowing manual selection between Backup mode and Bypass mode for critical loads
  • Flexible installation design where phase sequence does not matter, simplifying installation and reducing deployment complexity

Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions on Display

In addition to the 25kW Three-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS, Hinen will showcase a complete residential product portfolio, including:

  • 5kW & 15kW Single-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS
  • 6kW & 12kW Single-phase Low-voltage Solution
  • 12kW Three-phase High-voltage Solution
  • 15kW Three-phase Low-voltage Solution
  • 2400W Single-phase Balcony Energy Storage System

About Hinen

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain - from battery cell production to inverter R&D and full system assembly - ensures quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global expertise with strong local support - empowering partners to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992842/Hinen_invites_you_to_EES_Europe_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinen-at-ees-europe-2026-maximizing-household-solar-value-in-europes-new-energy-landscape-302792510.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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