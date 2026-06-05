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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 11:12 Uhr
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Hoymiles Unveils HoyPrime AC at SNEC 2026, Advancing Its Global Full-Scenario Solar and Storage Strategy

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global solar and storage solutions provider Hoymiles showcased its latest innovations at SNEC 2026 under the theme "Unleashing Solar, Redefining Storage." The company marked a major milestone with the global debut of the HoyPrime AC 6.261MWh AC Container, while presenting a comprehensive portfolio of solar and storage solutions spanning utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), residential, and DIY applications.

The launch highlights Hoymiles' continued expansion from power electronics expertise into integrated energy storage systems and reinforces its commitment to delivering full-scenario solar-plus-storage solutions worldwide.

HoyPrime AC Debuts as Utility-Scale Storage Market Shifts Toward System Value

As the utility-scale energy storage industry evolves from capacity-driven growth to value-driven competition, project developers and asset owners are increasingly prioritizing system efficiency, reliability, grid support capabilities, project delivery, and long-term returns, rather than focusing solely on capacity and cost.

With the evolving market needs in mind, Hoymiles introduced the HoyPrime AC 6.261MWh AC Container. By integrating battery systems, the proprietary HPCS460, PCS-level controls, and system-level energy management into a single platform, HoyPrime AC delivers a highly integrated storage solution. Compared with traditional distributed deployments, the system simplifies on-site installation through factory pre-assembly and pre-commissioning, reducing field wiring, configuration complexity, and commissioning time while improving project consistency and delivery efficiency.

Comprehensive Solar and Storage Portfolio Addresses Diverse Energy Needs

At this year's SNEC, Hoymiles showcased its full portfolio of solar and storage solutions designed to address diversified energy applications.

For balcony solar and DIY users, the newly introduced HiBattery 4020 X integrates PV input, energy storage, inverter, and intelligent energy management into a single system. The integrated design eliminates compatibility issues and simplifies installation and commissioning, lowering the threshold for consumers seeking accessible solar+storage solutions.

In the residential sector, the HiOne All-in-One BESS combines inverter, battery, and EMS technologies into a unified system. When paired with the HiBox gateway, the system provides uninterrupted household power supply. It also automatically optimizes charging and discharging strategies by leveraging self-developed AI algorithms that incorporate dynamic electricity pricing, weather forecasts, PV generation predictions, and household consumption patterns.

For commercial and industrial applications, Hoymiles presented both the HoyUltra 261A C&I All-in-One BESS and the HoyUltra 128D C&l All-in-One DC-Coupled BESS. Designed to meet the evolving demands of industrial parks, retail facilities, EV charging infrastructure, and solar-storage integrated projects, these solutions emphasize compact design, operational safety, low-noise performance, simplified maintenance, and enhanced energy management capabilities.

In utility-scale solar applications, Hoymiles also demonstrated its grid-support technologies, including the 1725kW Grid-Forming PCS for weak-grid environments and the HINV350HX-G2 string inverter, designed to improve energy yield while supporting grid stability.

Strengthening Global Standards and Industry Partnerships

During SNEC 2026, Hoymiles received multiple international certifications covering structural safety, grid compliance, and energy efficiency performance, further validating the company's commitment to product reliability and global market readiness.

In parallel, Hoymiles also announced a series of strategic partnerships with customers and ecosystem collaborators. These partnerships aim to accelerate the deployment of scalable and sustainable solar-plus-storage solutions across global markets, transforming technological innovation into real-world energy applications.

Building the Future of Integrated Solar and Storage

From solar power electronics to integrated solar-plus-storage systems, and from equipment manufacturing to comprehensive energy solutions, Hoymiles continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the future energy landscape.

For more information, please visit hoymiles.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-unveils-hoyprime-ac-at-snec-2026-advancing-its-global-full-scenario-solar-and-storage-strategy-302792535.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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