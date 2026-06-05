May irradiance patterns across North America showed a familiar east-west split, with strong positive anomalies across the western half of the continent and widespread deficits in the south and east, according to analysis using the Solcast API. A high pressure system supported clear skies and positive anomalies across much of the western half of the continent, while a more active, convectively unstable regime dominated the eastern and southern regions, limiting solar resource through frequent cloud and rainfall events. Across the western interior, high pressure system remained anchored through ...

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