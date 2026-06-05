WeCap Plc - Subscription to raise £37,250, Issue of Equity in Lieu of Fees and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2026

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap plc" or the "Company")

Subscription to raise £37,250

Issue of Equity in Lieu of Fees

Total Voting Rights

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that it has raised £37,250 before expenses through a subscription ("Subscription") for an aggregate of 10,642,856 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at 0.35 pence per share ("Subscription Shares").

The Subscription funds will be used for general working capital and based on current projections, these funds are expected to provide sufficient liquidity to sustain operations for a period of approximately six months.

In addition, the Directors of the Company and the Company Secretary have agreed to receive ordinary shares in the Company in lieu of accrued cash fees, thereby preserving the Company's cash resources for working capital purposes.

The arrangement reflects the continuing commitment of the participating officers of the Company and aligns their interests further with those of shareholders.

In aggregate, fees amounting to £74,375 have been satisfied through the issue of 21,249,999 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company at a price of 0.35 pence per share ("Director Shares").

The allocations are as follows:

Participant Position Fees Settled (£) Number of New Ordinary Shares

Thomas Richardson Director 50,000 14,285,714

Sandy Barblett Director 9,375 2,678,571

Arniston Partners LLP Company Secretary 15,000 4,285,714

The Subscription and issue of equity to Directors and Company Secretary are conditional, inter alia, on admission of the Subscription Shares and the Director Shares (together the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission").

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on or around 11 June 2026.

Director Shareholdings

Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the interests of the participating directors in the Company's issued share capital will be as follows:

Director Shares Held Following Admission Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Thomas Richardson 20,990,281 4.43%

Sandy Barblett 3,095,238 0.65%

Related Party Transaction

Thomas Richardson and Sandy Barblett, both Directors of the Company, participated in the amounts of 14,285,714 and 2,678,571 respectively for the Director Shares each at the same deemed price and on the same terms and conditions as all other subscribers. In accordance with Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook, the issuance of the Director Shares is a related party transaction. The Directors of the Company (being Mr Richardson and Mr Barblett), having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, believe that each other's issuance of Director Shares is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, WeCap's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 474,220,262 Ordinary Shares. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens : +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tom Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name WeCap PLC b) LEI 213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each GB00BKTRF404 b) Nature of the transaction Ordinary Shares issued in lieu of Director fees c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.35 pence / 14,285,714 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market