Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - DCC plc
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
Ap27
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1.KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser
Norges Bank
(b)Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.
N/A
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
DCC plc
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)
N/A
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure
04/06/2026
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A"
N/A
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Ap28
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)
Class of relevant security
€0.25 Ordinary Shares
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled
1,453,245
1.70
(2)Cash-settled derivatives
(3)Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell
Total
1,453,245
1.70
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a)Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
€0.25 Ordinary Shares
Sale
1,384
GBP 60.2500
Ap29
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing,purchasing,selling,varying
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
(ii)Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise
(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
Ap30
4.OTHER INFORMATION
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.
(c)Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
05/06/2026
Contact name
Stanislav Boiadjiev
Telephone number
+4724073000
Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.