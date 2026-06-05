US-headquartered independent testing laboratory RETC has released its 2026 PV Module Index report, a document that contains the results of the company's module reliability and performance testing, as well as in-depth discussions of factors in the modern solar industry that have led to the outcomes evident in the test results. Major findings include a persistent problem of ultraviolet light-induced degradation (UVID) in solar modules, an increase in failures during tests for reliability under damp heat and thermal cycling conditions, and a significant reduction in the number of manufacturers whose ...

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