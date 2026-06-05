Partnership brings the Agentforce 360 portfolio, including Slack, to the world's largest sporting events powering workforce operations, host city collaboration, and AI-driven fan engagement.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 Agentic CRM, today announced a landmark partnership, becoming an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America and Europe and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in North America and the host country Brazil. The multi-tournament partnership brings together the most-watched sporting events on the planet with Agentforce 360, the complete portfolio of Salesforce AI solutions that power the Agentic Enterprise built on Slack, the work operating system where AI is multiplayer, right in the flow of work where your people already are.

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FIFA World Cup 26 will kick off across Mexico, Canada and the United States this summer and will be the largest tournament in FIFA history with 48 teams and an expected global audience of more than 5 billion. Salesforce technology will play a central role in how the tournament operates, engages fans, and coordinates with host cities.

A Partnership Built for the AI Era

The partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of global events depends on intelligent, connected operations a true Agentic Enterprise model. Done by bringing together AI agents, connected apps, trusted data, and people in Slack the multiplayer operating system for AI to reimagine what's possible not just for the tournaments, but for the millions of fans, partners, and host communities who experience them.

How Salesforce Will Power the Tournaments

FIFA World Cup 26

FIFA World Cup 26 will deploy Slack to coordinate workforce management across the 16 host cities in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Slack will serve as an operational surface for workforce, apps, and AI-powered workflows to work together in real time.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

For the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil, both Slack and Agentforce 360 Platform will power fan engagement across FIFA's digital platforms, delivering always-on fan experiences. Autonomous agents will reason over tournament data to provide human-level support, empowering fans with personalized omni-channel interactions.

Stakeholder Communications

Both tournaments will use the Salesforce ecosystem including Agentforce Service, Sales, and Marketing to manage relationships and communications with host cities, suppliers, and stakeholders. By integrating Agentforce 360 and Slack, tournament coordination, stakeholder communications, and fan engagement is brought directly into the flow of work. This unified foundation enables the organization to automate interactions, drive revenue growth, and maximize operational efficiency.

"The FIFA World Cup is the moment the world stops to watch, and delivering it is one of the most complex undertakings in global sport," said Patrick Stokes, President and CMO, Salesforce. "We're honored to partner with FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 to bring the power of the Agentic Enterprise to two historic tournaments. Together, we'll show what's possible when the world's most-loved game meets the world's #1 AI CRM connecting fans, stakeholders, and host cities like never before."

"The greatest tournaments require the very best partners alongside us," said Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer, FIFA. "Salesforce's technology and expertise will help support the delivery of two landmark competitions, connecting participating teams, Host Cities, volunteers, partners and fans through innovative digital solutions. We are delighted to welcome Salesforce as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027."

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About FIFA:

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve the game for the benefit of the entire world. As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA which organises the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, among many other international competitions reinvests its revenues into a wide range of football development programmes, providing funds, infrastructure and know-how to its member associations. FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 can be explored here.

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