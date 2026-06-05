DOMOAI PTE. LTD.: DomoAI Brings Seedance 2.0 Image-to-Video to Creators -- First Generation Free, No Re-Upload Needed

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI has added Seedance 2.0 to its image-to-video tools, so creators can now turn any image into a short cinematic clip with the sound already built in.

There will be 2 versions available on DomoAI. One is Seedance 2.0, the full-quality one for clips you're ready to publish, and Seedance 2.0 Fast, a cheaper, quicker option for when you're still working out an idea.

DomoAI covers a wide range of types of content creators work on a daily basis: AI music videos, story scenes, character shorts, product visuals, and social media clips. Creators can create individual videos within DomoAI without switching between platforms. There's no need to export files, upload to other platforms, or repeatedly enter the same prompts. The original image always serves as an anchor point, so faces, motions, and your artistic style blend seamlessly into the dynamic visuals without shifting during playback.

Audio and video get generated together in a single step, including sound, effects, and music, which means a clip can go straight to publish without running it through a separate AI audio tool. You can keep whatever the model produces or drop in your own track instead.

If you want to push it further, you can send the video clip into DomoAI's Talking Avatar and it'll add lip-synced speech. It will become a dynamic shot, and then a character that speaks in precise synchronization with lip movements.

About DomoAI DomoAI is a generative AI video platform serving more than five million creators worldwide. The company is dedicated to developing a unified workflow for AI-generated video and image content.

Media Contact

Penny

Marketing@domoai.app

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