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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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DOMOAI PTE. LTD.: DomoAI Brings Seedance 2.0 Image-to-Video to Creators -- First Generation Free, No Re-Upload Needed

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI has added Seedance 2.0 to its image-to-video tools, so creators can now turn any image into a short cinematic clip with the sound already built in.

There will be 2 versions available on DomoAI. One is Seedance 2.0, the full-quality one for clips you're ready to publish, and Seedance 2.0 Fast, a cheaper, quicker option for when you're still working out an idea.

DomoAI covers a wide range of types of content creators work on a daily basis: AI music videos, story scenes, character shorts, product visuals, and social media clips. Creators can create individual videos within DomoAI without switching between platforms. There's no need to export files, upload to other platforms, or repeatedly enter the same prompts. The original image always serves as an anchor point, so faces, motions, and your artistic style blend seamlessly into the dynamic visuals without shifting during playback.

Audio and video get generated together in a single step, including sound, effects, and music, which means a clip can go straight to publish without running it through a separate AI audio tool. You can keep whatever the model produces or drop in your own track instead.

If you want to push it further, you can send the video clip into DomoAI's Talking Avatar and it'll add lip-synced speech. It will become a dynamic shot, and then a character that speaks in precise synchronization with lip movements.

About DomoAI DomoAI is a generative AI video platform serving more than five million creators worldwide. The company is dedicated to developing a unified workflow for AI-generated video and image content.

Media Contact

Penny

Marketing@domoai.app

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/domoai-brings-seedance-2-0-image-to-video-to-creators--first-generation-free-no-re-upload-needed-302792565.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.