EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.06.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 May 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.17 % 4.51 % 4.68 % 962903703 Previous notification 0.42 % 4.99962 % 5.42 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 1574322 0.00 % 0.16 % US2338252073 0 44847 0.00 % 0 % Total 1619169 0.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physical Call Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a 15368923 1.60 % Right to Recall n/a n/a 647958 0.07 % Rights of Use Common Stock n/a n/a 1926992 0.20 % Rights of Use Depositary Receipts n/a n/a 23 0 % Physical Call Options 19/06/2026 - 17/12/2027 n/a 7145000 0.74 % Physical Options 05/11/2026 - 09/08/2029 n/a 5965 0 % Physical Call Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a 15368923 1.60 % Total 25094861 2.61 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 12/06/2026 - 20/03/2031 n/a Cash 10737600 1.12 % Put Options 15/05/2026 - 15/12/2028 n/a Physical 7394100 0.77 % Option 30/03/2027 - 29/11/2029 n/a Cash 4137 0 % Put Option 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 63607 0.01 % Call Option 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 121062 0.01 % Put Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a Physical 15368923 1.60 % Put Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a Physical 15368923 1.60 % Total 18320506 1.90 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % % % U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merrill Lynch International, LLC % % % Merrill Lynch B.V. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 1,60% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 1,60% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

04 Jun 2026





05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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